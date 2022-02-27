$185.02 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) to post $185.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.50 million and the highest is $191.20 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $172.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $859.08 million, with estimates ranging from $854.61 million to $863.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.23. 431,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $95.83.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

