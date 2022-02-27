1,950 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,792 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $350,161.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $1,170,987.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 497,782 shares of company stock valued at $71,261,034. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.94. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

