200,000 Shares in Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) Purchased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,980,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

CLOE stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Clover Leaf Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

