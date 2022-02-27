238,905 Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 238,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 1,070,234 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 235,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,058,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 124,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,488,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 112,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPG. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

