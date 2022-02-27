2local Reaches One Day Volume of $295,352.00 (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, 2local has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One 2local coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. 2local has a total market capitalization of $424,732.04 and approximately $295,352.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.54 or 0.06926508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,614.11 or 0.99724529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00045757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00053786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003104 BTC.

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,714,872,569 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

Buying and Selling 2local

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2local should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2local using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

