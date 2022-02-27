$3.55 EPS Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33. Chubb posted earnings per share of $2.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $14.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $15.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.02. 2,083,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $211.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

