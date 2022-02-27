$302.44 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) to post sales of $302.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.29 million. iRobot reported sales of $303.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

iRobot stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 589,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,092. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94. iRobot has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $134.50.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 71,635 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

