3,364 Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

LSPD opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 3.78. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

