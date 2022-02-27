35,600 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.02 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

