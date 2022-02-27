$436.45 Million in Sales Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $436.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.20 million and the lowest is $428.27 million. Angi posted sales of $387.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Angi.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANGI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $262,100. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Angi by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Angi stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. 2,269,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,159. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. Angi has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

About Angi (Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.