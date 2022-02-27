$509.06 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $509.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.50 million and the highest is $513.40 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $240.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

PTEN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 2,285,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,657. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 3.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

