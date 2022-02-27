$52.14 Million in Sales Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) will announce $52.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $52.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year sales of $186.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $186.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $237.32 million, with estimates ranging from $233.22 million to $242.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEMrush.

Several research analysts have commented on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SEMrush by 803.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at $1,926,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at about $681,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 385,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,085. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

