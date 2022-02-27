5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 5N Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.93.

VNP opened at C$2.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$206.69 million and a PE ratio of -212.73.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$161,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,681,050.

About 5N Plus (Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.