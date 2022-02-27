64,050 Shares in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Shares of MEC opened at $10.32 on Friday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Mayville Engineering Profile (Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.