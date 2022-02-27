672,664 Shares in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 672,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $486,186.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 1,232,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,403 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

