$68.66 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) to report sales of $68.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.40 million. CalAmp reported sales of $81.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $296.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $296.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.61 million to $318.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 157,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,342. The firm has a market cap of $249.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.39. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CalAmp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 221,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

