$68.95 Million in Sales Expected for BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $68.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRC will report full-year sales of $230.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $230.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $311.25 million, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $311.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRC.

BRC stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 1,232,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,173. BRC has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

