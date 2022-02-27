752 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.