766 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 766 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCH. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Arch Resources stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $125.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.22.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

