$79.40 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $79.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the lowest is $78.60 million. Banc of California reported sales of $62.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $329.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $332.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $360.20 million, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $372.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 58,231 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 212,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

