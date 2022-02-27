8,490 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $4,979,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mosaic by 16.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 9.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 387,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 34,016 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 21.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 837,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

