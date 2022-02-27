8,643 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $53.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

