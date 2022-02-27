990,000 Shares in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 7.61% of OceanTech Acquisitions I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth $36,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OTEC remained flat at $$10.02 on Friday. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

