9,991 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,991 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after buying an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 198,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after buying an additional 152,531 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after buying an additional 128,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

