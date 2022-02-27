Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €35.10 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €35.10 ($39.89) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.68 ($31.45).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €27.70 ($31.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €19.03 ($21.63) and a 12-month high of €30.20 ($34.32). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.49.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.