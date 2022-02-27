AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.54. 8,318,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,236,101. The stock has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $150.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

