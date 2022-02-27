AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 213.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABCL. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

ABCL opened at $8.93 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,296 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,062 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,428,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,573,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after buying an additional 333,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

