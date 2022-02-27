ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Release Earnings on Monday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACAD opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

