Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of AFIB opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

