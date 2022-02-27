AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,653 shares in the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $197,875,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 977,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

