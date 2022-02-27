Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $2.81 on Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00007172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $63.71 million and $2.03 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00195215 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,679,041 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

