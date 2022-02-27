AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AECOM were worth $32,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AECOM by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,986,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth $35,273,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE ACM opened at $74.35 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

