AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.63. AES also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,580,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,019. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AES has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

Several analysts have commented on AES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AES by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,140,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,704,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in AES by 775.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 96,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AES by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in AES by 412.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AES by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

