AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $19.79 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

