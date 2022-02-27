Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Position Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Agenus were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,582,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,059,000 after buying an additional 437,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after buying an additional 2,109,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after buying an additional 154,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,614,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 228,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 21.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 357,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $685.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.79.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

