Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.54.

Shares of A opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

