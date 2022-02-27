AIB Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AIBBU)

AIB Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AIBBU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, February 28th. AIB Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AIBBU opened at $10.00 on Friday. AIB Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

