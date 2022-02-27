Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AKRO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,940. The company has a market cap of $628.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,519. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

