Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$819 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.14 million.Alarm.com also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.86-1.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,672. Alarm.com has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.