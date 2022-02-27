Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Sells $2,133,797.58 in Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AA opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

