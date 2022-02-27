Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALEX. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. 352,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at $949,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

