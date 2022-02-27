Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ARE opened at $193.68 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,368 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after buying an additional 1,070,159 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 881,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,831 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after acquiring an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

