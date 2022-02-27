Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $145.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.28.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.89. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

