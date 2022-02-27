Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allbirds in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $7.86 on Friday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $18,398,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $13,914,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.