Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allbirds in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIRD. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $7.86 on Friday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $18,398,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $13,914,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.