Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the software’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the software’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the software’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the software’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

ALTR opened at $64.92 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -499.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,365,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,149 shares of company stock worth $11,732,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

