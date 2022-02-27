Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. Ameren has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 857,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,283,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ameren by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 438,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ameren by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $6,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

