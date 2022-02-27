American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report sales of $11.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.16 billion. American Express reported sales of $9.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $50.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.08 billion to $51.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.14 billion to $58.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $193.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 1-year low of $133.79 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

