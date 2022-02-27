American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.53-1.59 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMH. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.03.

AMH stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. 2,303,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

