American International Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

