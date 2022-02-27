American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after buying an additional 77,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $623,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $168.00 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

